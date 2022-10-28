Dr. Gregory Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Nicholson, MD
Dr. Gregory Nicholson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 361-2111
Mor Physician Network9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (877) 632-6637
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 243-4244
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Dr Nicholson and his team are superb. Excellent care for rotator tears for 3 in our family from athletes to non-athletes, we all received amazing care to return to our regular activities. HIGHLY recommend!
About Dr. Gregory Nicholson, MD
- New York Hospital At Columbian Presbyterian Medical Center
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland-Case West Res U
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Dr. Nicholson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
