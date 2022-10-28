See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westchester, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Nicholson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (122)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Nicholson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Nicholson works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Munster, IN and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University
    2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 361-2111
  2. 2
    Mor Physician Network
    9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 632-6637
  3. 3
    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 243-4244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr Nicholson and his team are superb. Excellent care for rotator tears for 3 in our family from athletes to non-athletes, we all received amazing care to return to our regular activities. HIGHLY recommend!
    — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Nicholson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477532141
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hospital At Columbian Presbyterian Medical Center
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    • Univ Hosps Of Cleveland-Case West Res U
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Indiana University
