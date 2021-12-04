Dr. Ng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Ng, DPM
Dr. Gregory Ng, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Linda Barney St. Martin & Associates496 Cooper Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 783-9690
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
He is a wonderful doctor like much that has been written about him already, he really takes his time and truly is interested in doing his best to help a patient. I had a failed tendon repair that he fixed surgically. It has been 5 years now and it is still good as new:). I recently went back to him for something minor. He remembered me as if it were yesterday. He is a small practice that is really different than the common large practices that you see today. You feel connected and taken care of. Highly recommend Dr. Ng. - Sue
About Dr. Gregory Ng, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
