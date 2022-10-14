Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nettune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 612-9555
-
2
Dallas Office10740 N Central Expy Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-0146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Nettune after a dense cataract surgery left me with very little vision! My Descemet membrane was detached from cornea! Dr Nettune did 2 procedures & I cannot say enough good things about him! I have absolute confidence that you will get excellent care from him!
About Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962665612
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Ophthalmology
