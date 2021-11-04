Dr. Gregory Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology LLC1100 W Central Rd Ste 205, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 253-4040
-
2
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 253-4040
-
3
Suburban Assoc In Ophthalmology800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 710, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 290-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nelson has been managing my glaucoma for years now. He is thorough with the exams, takes time to explain changes and improvements to my condition, and treats patients as team members in managing their care. He is an excellent physician and gives back to the community on a global basis through charity work in India and Haiti. His staff is knowledgeable and efficient in prepping during my visits. I strongly recommend Dr. Nelson to family and friends.
About Dr. Gregory Nelson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043221351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.