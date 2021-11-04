Dr. Gregory Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Neal, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Neal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital, Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Locations
Skyline Clinic3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 600, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 865-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neal and his staff were absolutely fantastic from my first visit to surgery to the post op visit. I can’t say enough wonderful things about Dr. Neal.
About Dr. Gregory Neal, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Medical Center, Georgia
- Memorial Medical Center - Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- David Lipscomb University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.