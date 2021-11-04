Overview

Dr. Gregory Neal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital, Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Neal works at The Surgical Clinic, PLLC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.