Dr. Nazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Nazar, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Nazar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, Spring View Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Gregory B. Nazar M.d. Psc.3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 410, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 222-3884
David G Changaris MD Psc801 Barret Ave Ste 103, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 584-6852
Kootenai Medical Center Kpc Mid Level2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
- Spring View Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazar?
Totally Outstanding!!!
About Dr. Gregory Nazar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851395586
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
