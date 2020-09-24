Overview

Dr. Gregory Musa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Musa works at Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.