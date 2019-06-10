Dr. Gregory Murad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Murad, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Murad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Murad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
-
2
UF Health Neurosurgery - Neuromedicine Hospital1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 273-6990
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murad?
Dr. Murad is the best physician anyone could ask for. He genuinely cares for his patients and their full recovery. One can really trust Dr. Murad and the decisions he makes concerning their surgical needs. I trust him with my life without hesitation.
About Dr. Gregory Murad, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679658439
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murad works at
Dr. Murad has seen patients for Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Murad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.