Dr. Gregory Mumm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mumm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mumm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mumm, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Avera Flandreau Hospital, Avera Gregory Hospital, Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital, Avera Holy Family Hospital, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Avera St. Luke's Hospital, Avera St. Mary's Hospital, Bowdle Hospital, Brookings Health System, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Freeman Regional Health Services, Hendricks Community Hospital, Huron Regional Medical Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Murray County Medical Center, Ortonville Area Health Services, Osceola Community Hospital, Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center and Sanford Worthington Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6100 S Louise Ave Ste 1130, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 504-1600
- 2 1301 S Cliff Ave Ste 300, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-6625
-
3
Avera Mckennan Hospital and University Health Center1325 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Dells Area Hospital
- Avera Flandreau Hospital
- Avera Gregory Hospital
- Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital
- Avera Holy Family Hospital
- Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Avera Queen Of Peace
- Avera St. Luke's Hospital
- Avera St. Mary's Hospital
- Bowdle Hospital
- Brookings Health System
- Cherokee Regional Medical Center
- Freeman Regional Health Services
- Hendricks Community Hospital
- Huron Regional Medical Center
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
- Murray County Medical Center
- Ortonville Area Health Services
- Osceola Community Hospital
- Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center
- Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center
- Sanford Luverne Medical Center
- Sanford Worthington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mumm?
Dr. Mumm was fantastic. I could tell he was a little shy and definitely an introvert, but his care was superb. He took the time to give me a thorough exam, look over my health history, and he finally gave me a diagnosis to a problem I've silently suffered with for years. I highly recommend Dr. Mumm to anyone!
About Dr. Gregory Mumm, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1548228810
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mumm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mumm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mumm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mumm has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mumm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mumm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mumm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mumm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mumm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.