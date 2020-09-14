See All Rheumatologists in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Gregory Mumm, MD

Rheumatology
2.2 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Mumm, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Avera Flandreau Hospital, Avera Gregory Hospital, Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital, Avera Holy Family Hospital, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Avera St. Luke's Hospital, Avera St. Mary's Hospital, Bowdle Hospital, Brookings Health System, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Freeman Regional Health Services, Hendricks Community Hospital, Huron Regional Medical Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Murray County Medical Center, Ortonville Area Health Services, Osceola Community Hospital, Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center and Sanford Worthington Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6100 S Louise Ave Ste 1130, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 504-1600
  2. 2
    1301 S Cliff Ave Ste 300, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-6625
  3. 3
    Avera Mckennan Hospital and University Health Center
    1325 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera Dells Area Hospital
  • Avera Flandreau Hospital
  • Avera Gregory Hospital
  • Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital
  • Avera Holy Family Hospital
  • Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
  • Avera Queen Of Peace
  • Avera St. Luke's Hospital
  • Avera St. Mary's Hospital
  • Bowdle Hospital
  • Brookings Health System
  • Cherokee Regional Medical Center
  • Freeman Regional Health Services
  • Hendricks Community Hospital
  • Huron Regional Medical Center
  • Lakes Regional Healthcare
  • Murray County Medical Center
  • Ortonville Area Health Services
  • Osceola Community Hospital
  • Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center
  • Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center
  • Sanford Luverne Medical Center
  • Sanford Worthington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. Gregory Mumm, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1548228810
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
