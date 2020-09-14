Overview

Dr. Gregory Mumm, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Avera Flandreau Hospital, Avera Gregory Hospital, Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital, Avera Holy Family Hospital, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Avera St. Luke's Hospital, Avera St. Mary's Hospital, Bowdle Hospital, Brookings Health System, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Freeman Regional Health Services, Hendricks Community Hospital, Huron Regional Medical Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Murray County Medical Center, Ortonville Area Health Services, Osceola Community Hospital, Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center and Sanford Worthington Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.