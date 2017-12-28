Overview

Dr. Gregory Mulcahy, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Mulcahy works at The Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic (formerly Northland Ear, Nose & Throat) in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Broken Nose and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.