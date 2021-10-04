Dr. Gregory Mula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, AVALA Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Northlake Gastroenterology16061 Doctors Blvd Ste B, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- AVALA Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mula?
Dr Mula and his staff were very kind, courteous, knowledgeable, and caring. Although, I had high anxiety about getting my first colonoscopy, Mula and his team help to relieve my aniexty to make it a surprisingly painless and easy process. Furthermore, on top of proving first class health services, the office was very clean and aesthetically pleasing. I high recommend Mula and his staff??
About Dr. Gregory Mula, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265437362
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mula using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mula has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.