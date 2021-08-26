Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO
Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Virtua Surgical Group - Willingboro1113 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (609) 835-5821
2nd time I had a procedure done by him and both times I had a great outcome. Dr. Mukalian takes the time to explain things to you unto the point you don't have any questions to ask. And I was very impressed with how fast he called me back when I had a question for him when he was out of the office in between surgeries. It shows the dedication he has for his patients.
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
Dr. Mukalian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukalian has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukalian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukalian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukalian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.