Overview

Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Mukalian works at Virtua Surgical Group in Willingboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

