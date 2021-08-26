See All General Surgeons in Willingboro, NJ
Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO

General Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Dr. Mukalian works at Virtua Surgical Group in Willingboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Surgical Group - Willingboro
    1113 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 835-5821

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO

  • General Surgery
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1659372910
Education & Certifications

  • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mukalian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mukalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mukalian works at Virtua Surgical Group in Willingboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mukalian’s profile.

Dr. Mukalian has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukalian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukalian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukalian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.