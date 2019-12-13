See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Mueller works at Gregory P. Mueller, M.D., FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory P. Mueller, M.D., FACS
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 212, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 331-0492
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Imaging Services Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Imaging Chevron Icon
Laser Pigmented Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2019
    Dr. Mueller and all of his office staff are always amazing and willing to spend time explaining all of the procedures. I first had my neck done (which I love) and then have had several other procedures including lip filler and pro yellow. Dr. Mueller is ahead of his time and always up on the newest and best.
    Susan H. — Dec 13, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447475843
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California, Irvine|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of California Irvine|University of California- Irvine General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mueller works at Gregory P. Mueller, M.D., FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mueller’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

