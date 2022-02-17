Dr. Gregory Mowery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mowery, MD
Dr. Gregory Mowery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Ashland City Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
MULTIPLE - Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) - Westgate Office1622 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 255-2067Monday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
- Tristar Ashland City Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He's one of the best, without question. I saw him today to discuss what I alway thought were sinus headaches. He looks at the evidence, asks a lot of question, and clearly explains why he's come to his conclusion, as well as giving an indication of how certain or uncertain he is. The first thing he asked me today was what brought me in to see him now. I have had headaches for years, but rarely go in to see a physician. He was "surgically precise" in his questions. I went into see my pcp a month or so ago with very severe headaches . Had to take a couple of days off. He asked about recent treatment (steroids and antibiotics), whether it helped, asked if anything in the past had helped. He looked at the ctscans with me, said the deviation and bone spur weren't severe, and said he could do surgery to correct it but the liklihood of it reducing the headaches was slim given what he'd seen before. He suggested seeing a neurologist as an option. He left the decision up to me though.
- U Tenn
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Mowery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mowery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mowery has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mowery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mowery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mowery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mowery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mowery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.