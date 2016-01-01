Overview

Dr. Gregory Moore, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at NeuroSpine Institute in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.