Dr. Gregory Montalbano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Montalbano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
iortho111 Broadway Rm 902, New York, NY 10006
iortho82 LAMBERTS LN, Staten Island, NY 10314
Monday4:00pm - 8:00pm
Tuesday12:00pm - 8:00pm
Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Friday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing experience dealing with Dr Montalbano and his staff. New carpal tunnel release surgery was amazing! So glad to have found this caring Dr. Procedure was quick and easy and amazing. A++++
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Italian and Spanish
- 1487654273
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St Francis
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Low Back Pain.
Speaks Chinese, Italian and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Montalbano. Overall rating: 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montalbano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montalbano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.