Dr. Gregory Moffitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Moffitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Moffitt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. Moffitt works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Consultants-E TN1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 637-8812
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moffitt?
Great doctor. Always on time, don’t have to wait - like most doctor’s offices. Listens what you say. Very friendly and outgoing. When calling the office for appointments most of of the time you have to call back.
About Dr. Gregory Moffitt, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962403675
Education & Certifications
- MUSC
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Univ TN
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moffitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moffitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moffitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moffitt works at
Dr. Moffitt has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moffitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moffitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moffitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.