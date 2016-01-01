Dr. Gregory Mitro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mitro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mitro, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Mitro works at
Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Mitro, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215996236
Education & Certifications
- Lancaster Genl Hosp
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
