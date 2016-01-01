Overview

Dr. Gregory Mints, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mints works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.