Dr. Mills has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Mills, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mills, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Mills works at
Locations
-
1
Gregory D Mills Dpm1930 Marlton Pike E Ste L60, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 751-3313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mills?
He is terrific. I am homebound & he makes house calls. He has been my podiatrist for over 4 years. He is always on time & very professional. He has treated me for everything from trimming my toenails, to an ingrown toenails to a an ulcer on my foot that I got while I was convalescing in a nursing home.
About Dr. Gregory Mills, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083646293
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.