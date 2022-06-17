Dr. Gregory Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Miller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Byrne Louis MD2 TOWER PL, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 446-9979
-
2
Rensselaer County Department of Health1600 7th Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 463-8869
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Psychiatrist/Addictionologist & patient advocate. Dr. Miller spends time & patiently listens. Even during this COVID19 Pandemic era, Dr. Miller is assessable via his Receptionist/Office Manager; & readily does Tele-Health communications. His response to prescription changes & refills is immediate. I could not recommend another Psychiatrist as highly. [Submitted by Local Physician & patient]
About Dr. Gregory Miller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1558379941
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
