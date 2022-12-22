Dr. Gregory Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Grand River Cardiology Plc.1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-8554
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for listening to my questions and answering with calm manners. Your care and humor is appreciated.
About Dr. Gregory Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306831185
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
