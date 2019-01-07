Dr. Gregory Mieden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mieden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mieden, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mieden, MD is a Neurology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Mieden works at
Locations
-
1
Johnson Neurological Clinic Inc.606 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 889-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mieden?
DR. MEIDEN is one of best doctors i have ever had to go to. He took care of my problems the way a doctor is pose to.
About Dr. Gregory Mieden, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1104879154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mieden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mieden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mieden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mieden works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mieden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mieden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mieden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mieden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.