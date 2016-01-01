Overview

Dr. Gregory Middleton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Middleton works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.