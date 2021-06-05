Overview

Dr. Gregory Michas, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA.



Dr. Michas works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.