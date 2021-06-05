Dr. Gregory Michas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Michas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Michas, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA.
Dr. Michas works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 944-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michas?
Very caring Dr. Listens and asks questions from the previous appt. to make sure issues are being resolved. If not he explores other options with you. I highly recommend him. Has great listening skills.
About Dr. Gregory Michas, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1285039651
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michas works at
Dr. Michas has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Michas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.