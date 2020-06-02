Overview

Dr. Gregory Messner, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Cleveland Emergency Hospital, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Messner works at iHeart Centers in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.