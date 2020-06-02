See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Dallas, TX
Dr. Gregory Messner, DO

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Messner, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Cleveland Emergency Hospital, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.

Dr. Messner works at iHeart Centers in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trident Anesthesia LLC
    17950 Preston Rd Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 483-5714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Cleveland Emergency Hospital
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 02, 2020
    took time to listen to me and offer me options very kind and patient excellent doctor
    — Jun 02, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Messner, DO

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376572867
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Lukes Episcopal Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Lukes Episcopal Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Messner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Messner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Messner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Messner has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Messner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

