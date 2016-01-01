Dr. Gregory Messenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Messenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Messenger, MD is a dermatologist in Lansing, MI. Dr. Messenger completed a residency at University Of Pennsylvania. He currently practices at Jones Vision Center and is affiliated with Mclaren Central Michigan. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Messenger is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Jones Vision Center1515 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 224-1026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Gregory Messenger, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851340012
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Mclaren Central Michigan
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Messenger?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messenger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messenger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messenger has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Messenger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.