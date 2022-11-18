Overview

Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Merrell works at Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.