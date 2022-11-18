Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (800) 888-4263
St. Vincent Medical Center Northeast13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 201, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 653-2446Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Indiana University Health Arnett2600 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 838-7480
Iu Health Arnett Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation (mccarty Lane)5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-6044
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Very thorough, caring, and professional, they are always kind and pleasant and listen. The only concern was the new online pre-registration the day before. Not sure if system was offline, kept going around and around, it didn't like my user name, would not accept my password..My husband is a computer software engineer -he spent about 1/2 hour trying to get thru, had to change both.. Anyway many thanks for making my fingers work again.
About Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679502165
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Yale School Of Medicine, Department Of Orthopedics
- Yale University
- The Wharton School Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
