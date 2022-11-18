See All Hand Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (132)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Merrell works at Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 888-4263
  2. 2
    St. Vincent Medical Center Northeast
    13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 201, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 653-2446
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Indiana University Health Arnett
    2600 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 838-7480
  4. 4
    Iu Health Arnett Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation (mccarty Lane)
    5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 448-6044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    21 years of experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1679502165
    • 1679502165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale School Of Medicine, Department Of Orthopedics
    Internship
    Yale University
    • Yale University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Wharton School Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

