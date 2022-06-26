Dr. Gregory Meis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Meis, DO
Dr. Gregory Meis, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pickerington, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Central Ohio Endoscopy Center LLC1025 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 754-5500
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
Central Ohio Endoscopy Center LLC430 Altair Pkwy Ste 120, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 754-5500
Rheumatology & Gastroenterology Assoc. PC500 S Cleveland Ave Ste 350, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 898-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Doctor and staff were very kind and knowledgeable. Called to check on how I was doing afterwards and helped me with next steps. Appreciated the honesty and straight to the point approach.
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Meis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meis has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Meis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.