Dr. Gregory McNabb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNabb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory McNabb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory McNabb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.
Dr. McNabb works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Ear Nose & Throat Associates Pllc3110 Wellons Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 638-2515
-
2
Carolinaeast Physicians4725 Country Club Rd, Morehead City, NC 28557 Directions (252) 247-3257
-
3
Carolinaeast Health System2000 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 633-8024Thursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Carolinaeast Physicians2604 M L KING JR BLVD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 638-4023
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNabb?
Dr McNabb asks excellent questions. By asking questions, he zeroed in on the cause of my vertigo and the type of vertigo I was experiencing and he resolved my vertigo without any medication!!
About Dr. Gregory McNabb, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1871679753
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNabb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNabb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNabb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNabb works at
Dr. McNabb has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNabb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McNabb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNabb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNabb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNabb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.