Overview

Dr. Gregory McIntosh, DO is an Urology Specialist in Macomb, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. McIntosh works at Michigan Institute Of Urology in Macomb, MI with other offices in Novi, MI, Livonia, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.