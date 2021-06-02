See All Urologists in Macomb, MI
Dr. Gregory McIntosh, DO

Urology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory McIntosh, DO is an Urology Specialist in Macomb, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. McIntosh works at Michigan Institute Of Urology in Macomb, MI with other offices in Novi, MI, Livonia, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    19991 Hall Rd Ste 201, Macomb, MI 48044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-0150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Novi office. Suite #225
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 225, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 426-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    14800 Farmington Rd Ste 103, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 261-7401
  4. 4
    Tri County Urologists
    13251 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 758-0123
  5. 5
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    3701 E 13 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 758-0123
  6. 6
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    33014 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 261-7401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Ambiguous Genitalia Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Epispadias Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Varicocele Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    Jun 02, 2021
    Doctor McIntosh is very knowledgeable and takes the time to explain your experience
    Marie — Jun 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gregory McIntosh, DO
    About Dr. Gregory McIntosh, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1184688665
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Internship
    • Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory McIntosh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McIntosh has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

