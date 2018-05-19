Dr. Gregory McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory McDonald, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory McDonald, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald works at
Locations
Harbin Clinic At Cartersville150 Gentilly Blvd, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 382-5919
Cartersville Medical Center960 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 382-1530
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the absolute best!
About Dr. Gregory McDonald, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1689736456
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.