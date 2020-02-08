Overview

Dr. Gregory McComis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Munster, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. McComis works at North Point Orthopedics in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.