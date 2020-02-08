Dr. Gregory McComis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McComis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory McComis, MD
Dr. Gregory McComis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Munster, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
North Point Orthopaedics9445 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1060Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
North Point Orthopedics LLC801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 304, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1060Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Munster
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- State Farm
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
I for the first time met Dr McCoumis, the end of January. He was kind, professional & took a lot of time to explain my issue. I had a few more questions 7 days later. Julie called me the same day to answer all of them. I would not hesitate to refer him to any one. Important to me, eye contact & shaking my hand, answering anything I could think of! Thank you Dr. McCoumis!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Spine Surg PSC
- STRONG
- Rush University
- Georgetown University
- Notre Dame
