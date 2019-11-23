Dr. Gregory McCarroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory McCarroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory McCarroll, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr
Wellmed Cardiology7622 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-7840
- Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
My husband and I became Dr. McCarroll patients a couple of years ago, we are so blessed to have him as our physician. He is very patient and listens very closely with our concerns, my husband tells everyone his Dr. is an excellent Dr...... his staff is great too
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1255422614
- U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Tenn
- Internal Medicine
Dr. McCarroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.