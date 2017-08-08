Dr. Gregory Mazzatta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzatta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mazzatta, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mazzatta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Mazzatta works at
Locations
Achilles Foot and Ankle Assoc1145 Beacon Ave Ste B, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Greg treats everyone like a friend, he is a great doctor!
About Dr. Gregory Mazzatta, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1255433041
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mazzatta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzatta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzatta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzatta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzatta.
