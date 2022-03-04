See All Podiatrists in Estero, FL
Overview

Dr. Gregory Mazur, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Estero, FL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Mazur works at Gulfcoast Foot and Ankle Specialist in Estero, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bonita Community Health Center
    3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2150, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 607-3668
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gulfcoast Foot and Ankle Center LLC
    9915 Tamiami Trl N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 566-8800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2022
    While on a cruise I tried - for the first time in my life - a manicure and pedicure. It was soon obvious the person doing the pedicure was clueless. Unfortunately, she made an error that caused a long-term blood blister under the nail ending with a double nail growth. It finally worked out OK, but I did not want to have that experience again. I decided to try Dr Mazur who came highly recommended from a friend. SUPER!! On time, efficient, and has an engaging personality. He will positively be my doctor in the future for any foot issues whatsoever that may arise.
    Edward Burnette — Mar 04, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Mazur, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1083901367
    Education & Certifications

    • Northside Medical Center
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    • Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
