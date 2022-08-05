See All Ophthalmologists in Covington, VA
Dr. Gregory Mays, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Mays, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Bath Community Hospital and LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.

Dr. Mays works at Gregory Mays M.D., PLC in Covington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory Mays M.D., PLC
    1802 Midland Trl, Covington, VA 24426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 304-6298
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bath Community Hospital
  • LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Diabetic Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Medical Therapy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incisional Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
YAG Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Equitable
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • State Farm
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Mays, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1437101979
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|MCO|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation|The Med University Of Ohio
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mays works at Gregory Mays M.D., PLC in Covington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mays’s profile.

    Dr. Mays has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

