Dr. Gregory Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mays, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mays, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Bath Community Hospital and LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.
Dr. Mays works at
Locations
-
1
Gregory Mays M.D., PLC1802 Midland Trl, Covington, VA 24426 Directions (540) 304-6298Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bath Community Hospital
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Equitable
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- State Farm
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mays?
Staff very nice and friendly .Dr. Mays is a very good and knowledgeable doctor have confidence in him.
About Dr. Gregory Mays, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1437101979
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|MCO|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation|The Med University Of Ohio
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mays using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mays works at
Dr. Mays has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.