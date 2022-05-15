Overview

Dr. Gregory Mathien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Mathien works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.