Dr. Gregory Masimore, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Masimore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital.

Dr. Masimore works at Greenwood Family Eyecare in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwood Family Eyecare
    730 Executive Park Dr Ste A, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 346-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Masimore, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104878982
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Masimore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masimore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masimore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masimore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masimore works at Greenwood Family Eyecare in Greenwood, IN. View the full address on Dr. Masimore’s profile.

    Dr. Masimore has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masimore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Masimore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masimore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masimore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masimore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

