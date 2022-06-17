Dr. Martocci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Martocci, DO
Dr. Gregory Martocci, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr Gregory Martocci520 Franklin Ave Ste 150, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 248-5107
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
This is the type of doctor you want to bring your kid to because he will tell you the truth big pharmaceutical companies don’t deter his moral code in what he should tell you to do with your child he’s a great doctor and he should get five stars
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417978131
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Martocci accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martocci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Martocci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martocci.
