Dr. Gregory Martinez, MD
Dr. Gregory Martinez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Fresno Office568 E Herndon Ave Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 228-6600
San Joaquin Valley Dialysis Center3636 N 1st St Ste 144, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 228-6600
Fresenius Medical Care Fresno Airport East1899 N Helm Ave, Fresno, CA 93727 Directions (559) 228-6600
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
The first time that my mom & I went to see Dr. Martinez he asked her if she was going to faint. She said no it just takes me a while to catch my breath. He said go to the Emergency at St. Agnus & give them this. They took her right away. So Thank You Dr. Martinez
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1982863098
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
