Overview

Dr. Gregory Martinez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at The Nephrology Group Inc in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.