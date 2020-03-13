Overview

Dr. G E Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University Mo Ks City School Of Med



Dr. Martin works at MDVIP - El Paso, Texas in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.