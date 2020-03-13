Dr. G E Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G E Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. G E Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University Mo Ks City School Of Med
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - El Paso, Texas550 S Mesa Hills Dr Ste A4, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 280-2395
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Could not be anymore happy than I am with Dr Martin is thorough, extremely knowledgeable and empathetic. I literally trust him with my life
About Dr. G E Martin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1326107657
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Ks City School Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.