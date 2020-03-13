See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Internal Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. G E Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University Mo Ks City School Of Med

Dr. Martin works at MDVIP - El Paso, Texas in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - El Paso, Texas
    550 S Mesa Hills Dr Ste A4, El Paso, TX 79912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pneumonia
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 13, 2020
    Could not be anymore happy than I am with Dr Martin is thorough, extremely knowledgeable and empathetic. I literally trust him with my life
    Laura — Mar 13, 2020
    About Dr. G E Martin, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1326107657
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Mo Ks City School Of Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Sierra Medical Center
    • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. G E Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at MDVIP - El Paso, Texas in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Martin's profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.