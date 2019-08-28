See All General Surgeons in Valdosta, GA
Dr. Gregory Martin, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Martin works at South Georgia Vein Center in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Georgia Vein Centers LLC
    3338 Country Club Rd Ste M, Valdosta, GA 31605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 259-9666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 28, 2019
    Very knowledgeable. Dr. took a good amount of time with me. The office staff was very friendly and the Nurse is great at treating spider veins also.
    — Aug 28, 2019
    About Dr. Gregory Martin, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194782771
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at South Georgia Vein Center in Valdosta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.