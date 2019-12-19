See All Plastic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Gregory Mantooth, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (303)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Mantooth, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Mantooth works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte/Cotswold Office
    309 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 344-8846
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte
    5815 Blakeney Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 303 ratings
    Patient Ratings (303)
    5 Star
    (291)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Gregory Mantooth, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124029707
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
