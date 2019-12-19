Dr. Mantooth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Mantooth, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mantooth, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Locations
Charlotte/Cotswold Office309 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (740) 344-8846Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte5815 Blakeney Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mantooth along with his staff are very knowledgeable and very caring and took very good care of me.
About Dr. Gregory Mantooth, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124029707
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mantooth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mantooth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mantooth has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mantooth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mantooth speaks Spanish.
303 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantooth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantooth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantooth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantooth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.