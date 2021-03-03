See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Mackay works at Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Frederick Durden, MD
Dr. Frederick Durden, MD
8 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Joel Stewart, MD
Dr. Joel Stewart, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CTCA Atlanta.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 870, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2975
  2. 2
    Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists - Piedmont Office
    105 Collier Rd NW Ste 1040, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 343-0897

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mackay?

    Mar 03, 2021
    Dr. MacKay is such a fabulous doctor. He pays careful attention to what you want and gives his open, honest and professional feedback. His skills are top notch. I highly recommend him and his staff!
    Carol — Mar 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mackay to family and friends

    Dr. Mackay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mackay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386686491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University PA
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mackay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mackay works at Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mackay’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.