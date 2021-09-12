Dr. Mackay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Mackay works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital3450 11th Ct Ste 206, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have used him twice so far for colonoscopies. He is a very friendly and gentle doctor.
About Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346277613
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackay works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.