Dr. Gregory Macina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Macina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Macina works at
Locations
Evergreen Ear Nose and Throat975 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marina is a phenomenal cardiologist. He is very patient and extremely thorough. He makes sure his patients are very comfortable.
About Dr. Gregory Macina, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese, German, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1972561058
Education & Certifications
- Suny Dwnst Med Center
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macina speaks Chinese, German, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Macina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.