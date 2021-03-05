Dr. Gregory Machiko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machiko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Machiko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Machiko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Machiko works at
Locations
Allegheny Center for Digestive Health161 Waterdam Rd Apt 120, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 359-8900
Canonsburg Hospital100 Medical Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 873-5894
Allegheny Hlth Ntwk Surgery Ctr Bethel Park LLC990 Higbee Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 854-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent specialist who truly cares. A very responsive, on-top-of-scheduling-and-billing staff. Overall - a very positive experience.
About Dr. Gregory Machiko, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
