Dr. Gregory Lyman, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Lyman works at Lexington Women's Care West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.