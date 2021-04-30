Dr. Gregory Lyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lyman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lyman, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Lyman works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Women's Care West Columbia222 E Medical Ln Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyman?
Dr. Lyman has been my gynecologist for many years and has always been extremely competent and caring! I would highly recommend him without hesitation. He is the BEST!
About Dr. Gregory Lyman, MD
- Obstetrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1528040375
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyman works at
Dr. Lyman has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.