Overview

Dr. Gregory Lutz, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Lutz works at Regenerative Sportscare Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.